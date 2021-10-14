UrduPoint.com

Australian Indicted For Issuing 600 Fake Medical Exemptions From Vaccination - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:49 PM

A woman in Australia faces a fine or a jail term for pretending to be a doctor and issuing 600 fake medical exemption certificates for COVID-19 vaccinations, and making over a $100 on each paper, Australian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A woman in Australia faces a fine or a jail term for pretending to be a doctor and issuing 600 fake medical exemption certificates for COVID-19 vaccinations, and making over a $100 on each paper, Australian media reported on Thursday.

The police arrested the 45-year-old woman, who neither had a medical certificate nor was registered as a health practitioner, in Queensland on Wednesday after raiding her home, ABC News broadcaster said. She had reportedly sold about 600 false certificates for about $110 each.

Now the fake doctor faces a potential fine of around $8,000 or a prison term, but, according to news sources, she does not accept her guilt, saying she is entitled to issue such certificates.

The woman was charged under the national law on impersonating a health practitioner and will stand trial on October 28, ABC News added.

The police is currently working on identifying those who had purchased the fake exemption papers, the report said.

"What we have been able to establish so far is they are from across Australia, or mainland states. We'll be working with our sister agencies across Australia to identify those people and ensure that they're aware their certificates are not valid," the detective in charge was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The woman herself is a COVID-19 denier and opposes vaccination, the news added.

