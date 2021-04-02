UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Man Hospitalized With Blood Clots Days After AstraZeneca Shot - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:38 PM

Australian Man Hospitalized With Blood Clots Days After AstraZeneca Shot - Reports

A man was hospitalized in Australia with a rare clotting disorder on Friday, just days after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A man was hospitalized in Australia with a rare clotting disorder on Friday, just days after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, national media reported.

According to ABC news, 44-year-old man, who was inoculated on or around March 22, is now being treated in a Melbourne hospital.

"He had low platelets, but he had clots in his liver, in his spleen and in his gut in general. So, he fits the description of vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic thrombocytopenia. He fits the case description," Dr Norman Swan, the host of the Coronacast podcast, told the broadcaster.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating the case. It is so far unclear whether the thrombosis is linked to the inoculation.

In mid-March, several EU countries halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations. However, the European Medicines Agency has found no direct link between the vaccine and thrombosis, recommending that the inoculations continue.

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Man Norman March Media Blood

Recent Stories

France, Germany in Talks to Find Consensus on Nord ..

35 seconds ago

Fire in Berlin Hospital Leaves 1 Person Killed, 5 ..

1 minute ago

Mexico tourists have whale of a time as pandemic e ..

1 minute ago

Sugar mafia is one factor for govt to take U-turn ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Russia-Belarus U ..

2 minutes ago

Sputnik V Developer Says 60% of Russians to Be Vac ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.