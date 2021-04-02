Australian Man Hospitalized With Blood Clots Days After AstraZeneca Shot - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A man was hospitalized in Australia with a rare clotting disorder on Friday, just days after receiving the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, national media reported.

According to ABC news, 44-year-old man, who was inoculated on or around March 22, is now being treated in a Melbourne hospital.

"He had low platelets, but he had clots in his liver, in his spleen and in his gut in general. So, he fits the description of vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic thrombocytopenia. He fits the case description," Dr Norman Swan, the host of the Coronacast podcast, told the broadcaster.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating the case. It is so far unclear whether the thrombosis is linked to the inoculation.

In mid-March, several EU countries halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations. However, the European Medicines Agency has found no direct link between the vaccine and thrombosis, recommending that the inoculations continue.