(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A government study has found that Australian men are among the most obese in the world

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A government study has found that Australian men are among the most obese in the world.

The study, published by the Australian Institute of Family Studies on Thursday, found that 71 percent of middle-aged Australian men are overweight or obese, compared with 20 percent of boys aged 10 to 14 and 60 percent of men in their mid-20s and 30s.

It is the third-highest rate for middle-aged men anywhere in the world behind the United States and Chile, both at 74 percent.

The two-year study found that few lost weight in that period, with 91 percent of men who were overweight in middle age at the beginning of the study remaining so two years later.

The findings put the cost of obesity in Australia at 8.

6 billion Australian Dollars (6.06 billion U.S. dollars) per year in lost productivity, disability payments and health care.

It noted that men who are overweight are almost three times more likely to experience cardiovascular problems than those who are with a healthy weight and 1.4 times more likely to have a respiratory condition.

"The findings presented here suggest that experiencing ongoing or persistent overweight and obesity is associated with a much higher likelihood of a range of other chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, diabetes and arthritis," it said.

"This suggests that initiatives to help Australian males achieve and maintain a healthy weight could be highly beneficial."