UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Prime Minister Announces Indefinite International Travel Ban Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Australian Prime Minister Announces Indefinite International Travel Ban Amid COVID-19

The Australian government has issued an advisory banning international travel for all citizens, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday at a press briefing as countries around the world close their borders and impose travel restrictions as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Australian government has issued an advisory banning international travel for all citizens, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday at a press briefing as countries around the world close their borders and impose travel restrictions as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"We are upgrading the travel ban on Australians to level four for the entire world. That is the first time that has ever happened in Australia's history. The travel advice to every Australian is do not travel abroad, do not go overseas. That is a very clear instruction," the prime minister stated.

The bulk of COVID-19 cases could be traced to Australian citizens returning from other countries, making a ban on foreign travel a crucial measure in curbing the disease's spread, the prime minister stated.

"The biggest risk we have had and the biggest incidence of cases that we have had ... has been from Australians returning from overseas, from many countries that you wouldn't have expected that to be a source," Morrison remarked.

The prime minister also announced additional measures to provide relief for the health care and aviation industries. The government has announced that it will waive a number of regulatory charges for airlines, and up to 20,000 international student nurses currently enrolled in programs in Australia will be called upon to work in the country's clinics and hospitals.

On Tuesday, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) President Harry Nespolon slammed reports of personal protective equipment shortages in Australia's hospitals. Speaking to The Guardian, Nespolon called any shortage of masks, gowns, gloves and eye-wear unacceptable.

Australia was one of the first territories outside of China to report a case of COVID-19, as the country confirmed its first diagnosis on January 25.

As of Wednesday morning, the Australian Government Department of Health has confirmed 454 cases of the disease, an increase of 40 overnight. Five people have died in Australia after contracting COVID-19 and 43 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister World Australia China Student Died January All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trivial reduction in interest rates labelled as a ..

48 seconds ago

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

21 minutes ago

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: repo ..

7 minutes ago

Fumigation spray carried out in courts

7 minutes ago

Meeting held to review arrangements for tackling ..

7 minutes ago

Burkina Faso reports first virus death in sub-Saha ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.