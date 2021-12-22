UrduPoint.com

Australian Scientists Develop Speedy COVID-19 Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Australian scientists develop speedy COVID-19 test

Australian researchers have developed a test which can provide highly accurate readings for COVID-19 from a finger prick of blood within 20 minutes

SYDNEY, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):Australian researchers have developed a test which can provide highly accurate readings for COVID-19 from a finger prick of blood within 20 minutes.

The point-of-care (POC) test, created by scientists from the Burnet Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, is the first of its kind in the world, according to the research unveiled on Wednesday.

While many POC tests can measure the overall level of antibody to SARS-CoV-2 and use this to estimate neutralizing antibodies (NAb), the researchers say their test is the only one to measure NAb activity, which correlates with immune protection for COVID-19.

Writing about their breakthrough in the journal EBioMedicine, the scientists note the versatile test can be adapted to provide information about whether a person has protective antibodies against a particular disease variant, such as Omicron.

The rise of the Omicron variant, which early studies suggest may be up to 40 times less sensitive to patient NAb than Delta, means that some people will suddenly go from having adequate protective NAb, to not having enough.

Burnet Institute deputy director Associate Professor David Anderson said the POC test could therefore be useful to quickly indicate when a vaccine booster was required.

"One of the key elements of the test is that it can work with finger-prick whole blood, which is essential if it is really going to be used at point-of-care," Anderson said.

"Another advantage is we have demonstrated that we can readily substitute different variants into the test. While we have not yet tested Omicron, this will be simple enough to incorporate in our test in place of the original strain or variants we have tested." It would also provide a standardized test to assist in the safe reopening of national and international borders in the context of different vaccines and the variable responses among various populations.

The scientists expect that the test will become a new option for immunity screening to support vaccination and control programs, particularly in time-critical situations and among impoverished or isolated communities where laboratory-based testing is difficult to access.

Now in its prototype phase, the scientists are seeking commercial partners to develop the manufacturing process and take the test to an international market.

Burnet Diagnostics Initiative (BDI) director Jennifer Barnes said the collaborative efforts of the two institutions had led to an outcome in "record time.""The BDI aims to enhance the translation of new technologies to practical health solutions through significant partnerships with academic collaborators and industry," Barnes said.

"The NAb test is a great example of this as we look for a global partner to bring the test to market."

Related Topics

World Immunity David Anderson May Market From Industry Blood

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

1 minute ago
 World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dia ..

World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dialogue

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrative penalties, fines regarding ..

7 minutes ago
 Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

1 minute ago
 Moscow Interested in Talks on Security Guarantees ..

Moscow Interested in Talks on Security Guarantees - Dmitry Peskov

1 minute ago
 Successful LG candidates directed to submit electi ..

Successful LG candidates directed to submit elections expenditures

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.