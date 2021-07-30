UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian State Authorities Warn Against Protesters Amid Climbing Daily COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:59 PM

Australian state authorities warn against protesters amid climbing daily COVID-19 cases

While the local COVID-19 transmission in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) continued, state police force said they had to "expect" a protest this weekend again

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:While the local COVID-19 transmission in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) continued, state police force said they had to "expect" a protest this weekend again.

NSW on Friday recorded 170 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. local time Thursday, among which the source of infection for 93 cases is under investigation.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said that it was possible somebody who had attended last weekend's protests had been infectious.

She said no documented cases of COVID-19 had been noted as having attended the protest, but that people could have not revealed their presence. "They did not know they had COVID".

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller told local media Channel 9 that police had to expect a protest this weekend. He warned that people protesting anywhere in Sydney over the weekend will be met by "up to 1,000 police".

Related Topics

Protest Police Sydney Wales Media P

Recent Stories

Four killed in separate incidents

43 seconds ago

UK slammed over 'shocking conditions' for asylum s ..

45 seconds ago

CM Mahmood Khan denounces grenade attack on police ..

46 seconds ago

First evacuation flight of Afghans lands in Americ ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia sees 1,294 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more dea ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise in Laos

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.