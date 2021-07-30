Australian state authorities warn against protesters amid climbing daily COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:While the local COVID-19 transmission in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) continued, state police force said they had to "expect" a protest this weekend again.

NSW on Friday recorded 170 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. local time Thursday, among which the source of infection for 93 cases is under investigation.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said that it was possible somebody who had attended last weekend's protests had been infectious.

She said no documented cases of COVID-19 had been noted as having attended the protest, but that people could have not revealed their presence. "They did not know they had COVID".

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller told local media Channel 9 that police had to expect a protest this weekend. He warned that people protesting anywhere in Sydney over the weekend will be met by "up to 1,000 police".