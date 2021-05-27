Australian State of Victoria Imposes Lockdown Due to Outbreak of COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:04 PM

Authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have decided to introduce a week-long strict restrictions amid resurgence in rapidly-growing COVID-19 cases, the state's Premier Daniel Andrews said on his official website on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have decided to introduce a week-long strict restrictions amid resurgence in rapidly-growing COVID-19 cases, the state's Premier Daniel Andrews said on his official website on Thursday.

"On the advice of our public health team, Victoria will move to circuit breaker restrictions from 11:59 pm tonight. These settings will remain in place until 11:59 pm on 3 June - but if we can end that sooner, we will," the prime minister said.

According to reports, the state's residents will only be able to leave their homes during the lockdown period, for a number of reasons, including buying food and supplies, going to work, getting medical attention, exercising outdoors, and getting vaccinated.

Nevertheless, exercise and shopping will be limited to 5 kilometers radius from home. Wearing masks will be mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

According to the authorities, 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected over the past day in the state of Victoria, compared to last week when only 4 people were infected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,500 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in the state, with 820 related fatalities.

