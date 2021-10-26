Australian state plans to ease COVID-19 border restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers

UrduPoint.com

The state government of South Australia (SA) has revealed its pathway out of the coronavirus pandemic as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

Premier Steven Marshall on Tuesday announced that SA's border will reopen to fully vaccinated domestic travellers on Nov. 23, when 80 percent of South Australians aged 16 and over expected to be fully vaccinated.

At the same time the mandatory quarantine period for the vaccinated international arrivals to SA will be halved from 14 days to seven and the cap on home gatherings will be increased from 20 to 30.

The vast majority of remaining restrictions will be scrapped when 90 percent of South Australians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which Marshall said should be before Christmas on Dec. 25.

When SA hits that milestone quarantine for fully vaccinated international arrivals will be scrapped.

"South Australians have worked extraordinarily hard over the last 19 months. They've stood shoulder to shoulder together," Marshall said.

