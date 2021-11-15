Australian state reveals COVID-19 quarantine overhaul ahead of reopening

The state government of South Australia (SA) announced major changes to isolation requirements for contacts of COVID-19 cases ahead of border reopening

CANBERRA, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:The state government of South Australia (SA) announced major changes to isolation requirements for contacts of COVID-19 cases ahead of border reopening.

Steven Marshall, the premier of the Australian state, on Monday announced that from Nov. 23, fully vaccinated South Australians who are deemed a close contact of a coronavirus case will only have to quarantine for seven days.

Fully vaccinated casual contacts will only be required to self-isolate until they test negative for COVID-19.

Currently anyone deemed a contact of a positive case in SA must quarantine for 14 days regardless of their vaccination status.

"We will be very, very significantly reducing the test, trace, isolate and quarantine requirements," Marshall told reporters.

"In the past, we've had to take a pretty heavy-handed approach, quite frankly, because a single case could set off a cluster which would lock down our state."The change will coincide with SA opening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), New South Wales and Victoria when it is expected to reach 80 percent of over-16s fully vaccinated on Nov. 23.