Australian State Warns Of Continuing Restrictions For Those Unvaccinated

Australian state warns of continuing restrictions for those unvaccinated

Authorities of the Australian state of New South Wales said on Monday that greater freedoms promised at 80 percent rates of vaccination would not necessarily be granted to the unvaccinated

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged citizens to remain vigilant, continue to get vaccinated, and warned that those who choose not to get the jabs would likely face exclusions as the state eases restrictions.

"Don't assume that at 80 percent double-dose vaccination that unvaccinated people are going to have all those freedoms.

I want to make that point very clear," she said.

"A private business might choose only to welcome patrons who are vaccinated. An airline might say you can only fly with us if you're vaccinated."Her remarks came after the state recorded 1,257 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Sunday night and marked the third consecutive day in which the state's daily cases remained above 1,200, pointing to a potential plateau of daily case growth.

