UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian States Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:53 PM

Australian states ease COVID-19 restrictions

Australian state leaders moved to relax COVID-19 restrictions in order to allow family and friends to visit each other, as the number of new infections in the country remained low

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Australian state leaders moved to relax COVID-19 restrictions in order to allow family and friends to visit each other, as the number of new infections in the country remained low.

The country recorded 12 new cases during the 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday morning -- taking the total cases to 6,725 -- with just one coming from an unidentified source, according to Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Australia's total number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 84 after the death of an 89-year-old woman, who was a resident at an aged care facility in Sydney. She was the 17th resident to pass away after an infected nurse worked several shifts at the facility despite displaying mild symptoms.

The drop-off in new cases prompted New South Wales (NSW) State Premier Gladys Berejiklian to announce that groups of two adults -- as well as their children if they have any -- would be able to visit another household for social purposes from the end of the week.

Also in NSW, the world famous Bondi Beach reopened to the public for swimming and surfing, much to the relief of local residents.

Over the weekend, Western Australian (WA) Premier Mark McGowan announced that his state would be allowing social gatherings of up to 10 people. On Tuesday, McGowan announced one new case of COVID-19 in WA.

In the State of Queensland, from Saturday, residents would once again be allowed to hold family picnics, shop for clothes and visit national parks, intended to ease the burden on people's mental health.

The changes came with a strict warning to the public not to lose sight of the danger posed by COVID-19 and to remain vigilant of themselves.

"Don't take risks -- we don't want to see the numbers suddenly spike up because people are being irresponsible," Berejiklian said.

"If you have the mildest sniffle, do not go and visit anybody (or) if you're feeling slightly unwell or fatigued, don't risk it."Hunt reminded Australians there were still 111 Australians in hospital with the disease. Among them 43 were in intensive care and 27 were on ventilators.

"We are winning, but we have not won yet," he said. "Every day we are getting closer."

Related Topics

World Visit Sydney Wa Wales Women Family From

Recent Stories

Japan's ANA net profit dives 75% as virus hits air ..

1 minute ago

Turkey delivers medical aid to US to help fight vi ..

1 minute ago

Man dies after falling from roof

2 minutes ago

Govt striving to contain coronavirus further sprea ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan becomes top trend on Twitter

13 minutes ago

50 stranded Pakistanis left Colombo for home

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.