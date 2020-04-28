Australian states ease COVID-19 restrictions

Australian state leaders moved to relax COVID-19 restrictions in order to allow family and friends to visit each other, as the number of new infections in the country remained low

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Australian state leaders moved to relax COVID-19 restrictions in order to allow family and friends to visit each other, as the number of new infections in the country remained low.

The country recorded 12 new cases during the 24 hours from Monday to Tuesday morning -- taking the total cases to 6,725 -- with just one coming from an unidentified source, according to Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Australia's total number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 84 after the death of an 89-year-old woman, who was a resident at an aged care facility in Sydney. She was the 17th resident to pass away after an infected nurse worked several shifts at the facility despite displaying mild symptoms.

The drop-off in new cases prompted New South Wales (NSW) State Premier Gladys Berejiklian to announce that groups of two adults -- as well as their children if they have any -- would be able to visit another household for social purposes from the end of the week.

Also in NSW, the world famous Bondi Beach reopened to the public for swimming and surfing, much to the relief of local residents.

Over the weekend, Western Australian (WA) Premier Mark McGowan announced that his state would be allowing social gatherings of up to 10 people. On Tuesday, McGowan announced one new case of COVID-19 in WA.

In the State of Queensland, from Saturday, residents would once again be allowed to hold family picnics, shop for clothes and visit national parks, intended to ease the burden on people's mental health.

The changes came with a strict warning to the public not to lose sight of the danger posed by COVID-19 and to remain vigilant of themselves.

"Don't take risks -- we don't want to see the numbers suddenly spike up because people are being irresponsible," Berejiklian said.

"If you have the mildest sniffle, do not go and visit anybody (or) if you're feeling slightly unwell or fatigued, don't risk it."Hunt reminded Australians there were still 111 Australians in hospital with the disease. Among them 43 were in intensive care and 27 were on ventilators.

"We are winning, but we have not won yet," he said. "Every day we are getting closer."