UrduPoint.com

Australian States Usher In Dawn As COVID-19 Cases Decline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Australian states usher in dawn as COVID-19 cases decline

Australia's two worst-hit states New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria on Monday recorded their lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the year

SYDNEY, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia's two worst-hit states New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria on Monday recorded their lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the year.

NSW reported 14 deaths and 6,184 new infections, marking a further drop on the record low 6,686 reported on Sunday, although the hospitalizations rose slightly to 1,649.

The neighboring state Victoria also recorded its lowest daily cases for the year with 7,104 new infections and two deaths. There are currently 465 people in the hospital with the virus, down from the peak of more than 1,000 patients at the hospital at the end of January.

As the country's worst-hit state during the current outbreak, NSW's daily COVID-19 cases peaked at 92,264 on Jan.

13 after the New Year and Christmas holidays and fluctuated around 10,000 cases at the beginning of February.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday that the state is going through a "transition" and the hospitalizations and ICU presentations are certainly heading in the right direction.

Due to the declines, the state of Victoria lifted its "Code Brown" emergency alert on Monday, allowing elective surgery to return to 50 percent capacity of the normal level at private hospitals in Melbourne and up to 75 percent in regional Victoria.

The Code Brown Plan declaration came into effect last month, as the hospital system got overwhelmed by the Omicron wave and suffered from staff shortages due to isolation requirements.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Victoria Melbourne Alert Wales January February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

12 minutes ago
 French police shoot dead knife-wielding man at Par ..

French police shoot dead knife-wielding man at Paris station

55 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

58 seconds ago
 Tonga reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Tonga reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

59 seconds ago
 WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva' ..

WADA Says Disappointed by CAS Decision on Valieva's Case

1 minute ago
 USOPC 'Disappointed' by CAS Decision to Clear Russ ..

USOPC 'Disappointed' by CAS Decision to Clear Russian Figure Skater Valieva

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>