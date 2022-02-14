Australian states usher in dawn as COVID-19 cases decline

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia's two worst-hit states New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria on Monday recorded their lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the year.

NSW reported 14 deaths and 6,184 new infections, marking a further drop on the record low 6,686 reported on Sunday, although the hospitalizations rose slightly to 1,649.

The neighboring state Victoria also recorded its lowest daily cases for the year with 7,104 new infections and two deaths. There are currently 465 people in the hospital with the virus, down from the peak of more than 1,000 patients at the hospital at the end of January.

As the country's worst-hit state during the current outbreak, NSW's daily COVID-19 cases peaked at 92,264 on Jan.

13 after the New Year and Christmas holidays and fluctuated around 10,000 cases at the beginning of February.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Sunday that the state is going through a "transition" and the hospitalizations and ICU presentations are certainly heading in the right direction.

Due to the declines, the state of Victoria lifted its "Code Brown" emergency alert on Monday, allowing elective surgery to return to 50 percent capacity of the normal level at private hospitals in Melbourne and up to 75 percent in regional Victoria.

The Code Brown Plan declaration came into effect last month, as the hospital system got overwhelmed by the Omicron wave and suffered from staff shortages due to isolation requirements.