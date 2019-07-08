UrduPoint.com
Australian Tycoon To Help Pakistan In Polio Eradication

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Australian Tycoon to help Pakistan in polio eradication

Australian business tycoon, Andrew Forrest on Monday said that he would support Pakistan in eradication of Polio disease and would also invest in mining sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Australian business tycoon, Andrew Forrest on Monday said that he would support Pakistan in eradication of Polio disease and would also invest in mining sector.

Addressing a press conference flanked with Shahbaz Gill and Sahibzada Jhanigr leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insfa Europe Chapter, Andrew said that he was very much impressed by the honest policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, therefore he came to Pakistan for investment.

He said that he had met with Prime Minister and Commerce Minister who encouraged him and extended their full support regarding investment in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, spokesperson Chief Minister Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill said Andrew Forrest was a one of richest business man of Australia and he (Andrew) wanted to make investment in Pakistan in various sectors including mining.

He said Sahibzada Jhangir leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Europe chapter was host of Andrew and he was making all out efforts for bringing foreign investment in Pakistan through big investors.

He said due to business friendly policies of the incumbent government foreign investors were keenly interested in investment in Pakistan.

Replaying to a query, Shahbaz Gill said it was the responsibility of the government to provide health facilities to prisoners and there were 21 cardiologists taking care of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Marriyum Nawaz was misleading people about the health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that Marriyum Nawaz was a convicted lady and she could not address public.

