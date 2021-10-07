UrduPoint.com

Australians "getting Lives Back" As COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Rises: PM

Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:37 PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed Australians "beginning to get their lives back" after extended coronavirus lockdowns

CANBERRA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :-- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed Australians "beginning to get their lives back" after extended coronavirus lockdowns.

Morrison on Thursday said that 81 percent of Australians aged 16 and over have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 59.3 percent are fully inoculated.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, will come out of lockdown lasting for months on Monday after becoming the first jurisdiction to fully vaccinate 70 percent of over-16s, with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and Victoria set to hit the mark in this month.

On Thursday, Australia reported more than 2,200 new locally acquired coronavirus cases, all of which were from the three jurisdictions, as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

