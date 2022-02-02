UrduPoint.com

Australia's COVID-19 Case, Death Numbers Continue To Rise

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Australia's COVID-19 case, death numbers continue to rise

Australia reported more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday when more than 50 million doses had been delivered in total during the vaccine rollout

CANBERRA, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Australia reported more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday when more than 50 million doses had been delivered in total during the vaccine rollout.

Nationally there were 70 deaths reported on Wednesday, including 27 in New South Wales, 25 in Victoria, 16 in Queensland and one each in the Northern Territory (NT) and South Australia, according to official figures from states and territories.

According to Department of Health data published on Tuesday night, there were 4,954 cases being treated in hospitals nationwide, including 375 in intensive care units.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday announced that Australia has surpassed 50 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered, including more than eight million booster doses.

Health authorities in NT said it was approaching the peak of the current wave of coronavirus infections.

The NT health officials on Wednesday reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections and the NT's third COVID-19 death.

Charles Pain, NT acting deputy chief health officer, said that pressure on the health system was "significant at the moment" but that he was optimistic the caseload would reach its peak within days.

"We hope that it will peak in the next few days, the next week or so," he told reporters on Wednesday.

In South Australia (SA), some students began to return to school on Wednesday after the summer holidays were extended amid surging COVID-19 infections.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said returning to school was "a safe thing to do.""Our modeling does show that we expect to have increases in paediatric admissions, but it's not a high number, and so we're expecting to have a little blip," she told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

"But we're still overall expecting to have our numbers decrease every day over this period of time."

Related Topics

Australia Holidays Victoria Wales From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for U ..

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

11 minutes ago
 Canadian Police Arrest Two Men for Infractions Dur ..

Canadian Police Arrest Two Men for Infractions During COVID-19 Protests in Ottaw ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Air Defense Systems in Romania, Poland Can Be ..

NATO Air Defense Systems in Romania, Poland Can Be Equipped With Offensive Arms ..

1 minute ago
 CPJ asks India to back off from its bid to ban Mal ..

CPJ asks India to back off from its bid to ban Malayalam-language TV news channe ..

1 minute ago
 Ugly face of India should be exposed to the World ..

Ugly face of India should be exposed to the World on Kashmir Day: Barrister Sult ..

1 minute ago
 PM will leave for China tomorrow on four-day visit

PM will leave for China tomorrow on four-day visit

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>