UrduPoint.com

Australia's COVID-19 Case Numbers Continue To Rise Amid Call For Vaccine Rule Unity

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 01:26 PM

Australia's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise amid call for vaccine rule unity

Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases before international borders set to reopen to fully vaccinated tourists within weeks after almost two years

CANBERRA, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia on Wednesday reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases before international borders set to reopen to fully vaccinated tourists within weeks after almost two years.

Nationally there were 70 deaths reported on Wednesday, including 24 in Queensland, 21 in Victoria, 20 in New South Wales, two in both Tasmania and South Australia, and one in the Australian Capital Territory, according to figures from states and territories.

According to Department of Health data, there were 3,800 cases being treated in Australian hospitals on Tuesday, including 271 in intensive care units.

The Federal government on Monday announced that from Feb.

21 international tourists with a valid visa who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allowed to enter Australia for the first time in nearly two years.

Some state has flagged that a booster shot could be required for tourists to enter hospitality venues in the state.

Dan Tehan, the minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, said it was critical that states and territories have uniform rules for international travelers.

"It will cause problems because there will be a different message," he told Nine Network radio on Wednesday.

"At the moment it's two doses. It's working very well in terms of getting international students back."

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Wales Visa From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'My work is not done': jailed Duterte critic runs ..

'My work is not done': jailed Duterte critic runs for Senate

34 seconds ago
 Pak javelin throwers training in SA in limbo due t ..

Pak javelin throwers training in SA in limbo due to visa delay

35 seconds ago
 Probe underway to determine how nail impales throu ..

Probe underway to determine how nail impales through woman's head: Saif

37 seconds ago
 MSF establishes new satellite clinic in Peshawar t ..

MSF establishes new satellite clinic in Peshawar to expand free medical care for ..

39 seconds ago
 Operation against gas pilferers, compressors' ille ..

Operation against gas pilferers, compressors' illegal use in full swing

5 minutes ago
 194 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in Multa ..

194 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in Multan division

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>