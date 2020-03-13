UrduPoint.com
Australia's COVID-19 Cases Increase To 156

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:59 AM

Australia's COVID-19 cases increase to 156

The number of confirmed Australian cases of COVID-19 has soared past 150

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed Australian cases of COVID-19 has soared past 150.

According to the latest data from the Department Health, there had been 156 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths, as of 11 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) on Friday, an increase from 126 on Thursday.

New South Wales continues to account for the most cases in Australia, with 77 as of Friday morning, followed by Queensland with 24 and Victoria with 23.

The latest data was released only hours after organizers cancelled the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, which was the first race of the season, amid concerns over the virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday hosted a Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting with state and territory leaders to discuss Australia's response to the virus.

At the meeting, all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people are recommended to be suspended from Monday and it would not be extended to schools and public transport like airports.

