UrduPoint.com

Australia's COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 1,000 Amid Battle Against Third Wave Of Infections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:13 PM

Australia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 amid battle against third wave of infections

Australia on Monday reported its 1,000th coronavirus death since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health, as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia on Monday reported its 1,000th coronavirus death since the start of the pandemic, according to the Department of Health, as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Monday morning, New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported another four deaths, bringing the nation's death toll beyond 1,000.

There have been 93 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since June 16, said NSW health department, with a record 1,375 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the news cases, 1,290 were from NSW. Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 73 new local cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) confirmed 12 new cases, six of which have been linked to previous cases.

Only two of the cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will soon announce whether Canberra's strict lockdown imposed on Aug. 12 will end as planned on Thursday.

"The Delta strain is very, very challenging to contain. And as today's data confirms, we still have people who are infectious in the community," he said.

"We still have cases that don't have clear epidemiological links. This is concerning."Barr also said "it is very clear" that ACT will require ongoing public health measures in place beyond this week.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Australia Victoria Canberra Melbourne Sydney Wales June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

2 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 202 ..

7 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

32 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

46 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

47 minutes ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.