Australia's coveted status as a haven from the pandemic could be at an end, with experts warning that a sustained Delta outbreak makes a return to "Covid zero" unlikely

After long stretches with zero local cases -- what Australians once jokingly referred to as "doughnut days" -- a Sydney outbreak has now grown to 4,610.

Record numbers of new cases are being reported each day despite widespread lockdowns.

Slowly but surely, some local authorities have shifted to talking about containing the virus rather than beating it.

"Given where numbers are, given the experience of Delta overseas, we now have to live with Delta one way or another, and that is pretty obvious," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

After 18 months of advocating "Covid zero", that represents a step-change in the country's approach.

For experts like Emma McBryde, an infectious diseases and statistical modelling expert at James Cook University, the shift in tone is a reflection of the new reality that Delta has brought.

"We're buying time, not getting back to Covid zero," she told AFP.

Like most experts she agrees that Australia's old virus toolbox -- aggressive tracing and testing, snap lockdowns and extensive travel restrictions -- while less effective, is still essential to stop exponential virus spread.

But, she said: "The goal now should be keeping Covid in check for long enough to get vaccinated."Tony Blakely, an epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne, echoed those comments, telling public broadcaster ABC that Australia will "probably never" get back to zero transmission.

