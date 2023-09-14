Health authority of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday issued a warning over Legionnaires' disease, urging gardeners to take precautions when handling potting mix, mulch, and compost

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) --:Health authority of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday issued a warning over Legionnaires' disease, urging gardeners to take precautions when handling potting mix, mulch, and compost.

The NSW Ministry of Health (NSW Health) estimated that there have been 54 cases so far this year, while 132 cases were reported last year.

Legionella longbeachae bacteria is often found in soil products and can cause Legionnaires' disease if someone inhales dust from contaminated gardening products.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, aching muscles, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite, and diarrhea.

"Before opening the bag, put on a mask and gloves so you don't breathe in the dust or get it on your hands. Wetting the potting mix, mulch or compost can reduce the dust blowing up into the air," said NSW Health's Executive Director of Health Protection Jeremy McAnulty.

"Most people who breathe in the bacteria don't become ill, but the risk of infection increases if you're older, a smoker, or have a weakened immune system," he added.