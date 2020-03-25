UrduPoint.com
Australia's New South Wales Threatens Fines, Jail Terms For Social Distancing Violations

Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

People found guilty of violating recently imposed social distancing regulations in the Australian state of New South Wales amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could face on-the-spot fines and potential jail terms of up to six months, state officials announced on Wednesday at a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) People found guilty of violating recently imposed social distancing regulations in the Australian state of New South Wales amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could face on-the-spot fines and potential jail terms of up to six months, state officials announced on Wednesday at a press conference.

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recommended several stringent new social distancing regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19. The New South Wales state government on Monday introduced a ban on any public gatherings of more than 10 people and indoor venues, such as sporting and religious venues, were ordered to close.

"Not only will you be liable for an on-the-spot fine if you are found guilty of any offenses related to social distancing, you could find yourself in jail for up to six months," New South Wales Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott stated.

Speaking in turn, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller announced that individual fines for breaking the new social distancing regulations would be 1,000 Australian Dollars ($603), while organizers of any events would face more severe penalties.

"So if you're at Centennial Park, and there's an individual who has organized a training session with over 10 people, the individual organizer will get a 5,000 Dollar fine, and the individuals training will get a 1,000 dollar fine .... You can still go for a run if you're not infected obviously," Fuller stated.

New South Wales has been the most heavily impacted state in Australia by COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 1,029 of the confirmed 2,423 cases of the disease in Australia have been reported in the state, according to the country's Department of Health.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia has risen by 287 in the preceding 24 hours.

