UrduPoint.com

Australia's Northern Territory Records First Death From COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:59 PM

Australia's Northern Territory Records First Death From COVID-19

The Northern Territory of Australia has documented the first death from COVID-19 in a 78-year-old woman from the Binjari community, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Northern Territory of Australia has documented the first death from COVID-19 in a 78-year-old woman from the Binjari community, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Friday.

"It is my sad duty to inform you that late last night, the Northern Territory recorded its first death from COVID-19. An elderly Aboriginal woman in her 70s from the Binjari community passed away at the Royal Darwin Hospital ... last night," Gunner said in a Facebook post.

He mentioned that the woman had been struggling with the disease at the hospital since November 20 and had concurrent illnesses.

According to Gunner, the women was not vaccinated.

The Northern Territory remained the only Australian constituency with no COVID-19 deaths registered. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, this constituency recorded 292 coronavirus cases, which remains one of the lowest rates across Australia. At the moment, total number of COVID-19 cases in Australia amounts to 214,885, with 2,032 deaths.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Australia Facebook Darwin November Women Post From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hangu lifted Taekwondo trophy in KP U21 Inter-Dist ..

Hangu lifted Taekwondo trophy in KP U21 Inter-District Games

3 minutes ago
 Plaintiff held for taking bribe to change statemen ..

Plaintiff held for taking bribe to change statement

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar wins KP U21 Inter-District Games Wushu tr ..

Peshawar wins KP U21 Inter-District Games Wushu trophy

3 minutes ago
 Argentine Ambassador paid visits at UVAS

Argentine Ambassador paid visits at UVAS

20 minutes ago
 Date of Putin-Biden Talks Not Agreed Yet, Several ..

Date of Putin-Biden Talks Not Agreed Yet, Several Options Under Discussion - Kre ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting Between Putin, BiH Presidium Member Useful ..

Meeting Between Putin, BiH Presidium Member Useful - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.