(@FahadShabbir)

The Northern Territory of Australia has documented the first death from COVID-19 in a 78-year-old woman from the Binjari community, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Northern Territory of Australia has documented the first death from COVID-19 in a 78-year-old woman from the Binjari community, Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Friday.

"It is my sad duty to inform you that late last night, the Northern Territory recorded its first death from COVID-19. An elderly Aboriginal woman in her 70s from the Binjari community passed away at the Royal Darwin Hospital ... last night," Gunner said in a Facebook post.

He mentioned that the woman had been struggling with the disease at the hospital since November 20 and had concurrent illnesses.

According to Gunner, the women was not vaccinated.

The Northern Territory remained the only Australian constituency with no COVID-19 deaths registered. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, this constituency recorded 292 coronavirus cases, which remains one of the lowest rates across Australia. At the moment, total number of COVID-19 cases in Australia amounts to 214,885, with 2,032 deaths.