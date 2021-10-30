The authorities of Australia's southeastern state of Victoria will no longer hold press conferences on the local COVID-19 situation as the number of new cases have dropped, COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The authorities of Australia's southeastern state of Victoria will no longer hold press conferences on the local COVID-19 situation as the number of new cases have dropped, COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said.

"In term of cases 1,355 new cases in Victoria reported in the last 24 hours, that's the lowest number we've seen for the majority of this month," Weimar said in a live speech broadcast by 9News.

The commander noted that though he would no longer hold live daily broadcasts on the COVID-19 situation, but daily information could still be accessed on the Department of Health's website.

"We will continue to revive daily updates of information to you ... I think for the vast majority of the public, people are now moving into a COVID normal situation whereby we need to continue to practice new things, but we're not going to be riveted to a screen and to the online updates," the commander explained.

Weimar thanked the online audience who watched the live broadcasts, his colleagues and everyone working behind the scenes and stressed that even though the situation with the pandemic in Victoria was getting better, people must get vaccinated.

A surge in vaccinations has allowed some Australian states to lift their COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, Melbourne, Victoria's coastal capital, reopened gyms, retail stores and cinemas.

Almost 80% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated in Australia. Starting November 1, citizens will finally be able to travel overseas without a special permission, provided they received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.