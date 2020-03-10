UrduPoint.com
Austria Bans Entry To People Coming From Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Kurz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Austria will temporarily bar people from coming to the country from Italy to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Austria will temporarily bar people from coming to the country from Italy to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday.

"We are suspending entry to Austria to people from Italy unless they have a medical certificate," Kurz told reporters at an extraordinary press conference.

Health Minister Rudi Anschober said all open-air mass gatherings of more than 500 people and indoor events of over 100 people would also be banned until April.

Italy has surpassed South Korea to become the largest coronavirus hotbed outside China with more than 9,000 infections and over 400 deaths. Austria's infection tally jumped by 45 cases to 157 overnight, with more than 5,000 people tested.

