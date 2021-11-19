Austria Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination From February 1 - Chancellor
Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:25 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Mandatory vaccination campaign against coronavirus will start in Austria from February 1, 2022, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday.
"Today we have made a very difficult decision - to introduce compulsory vaccination very quickly, it should be in effect as early as February 1, 2022," Schallenberg said at a press conference.
Schallenberg also announced the introduction of a total national lockdown from Monday for a maximum of 20 days.
According the chancellor, the lockdown for the unvaccinated people increased the readiness of the population to vaccinate, but not sufficiently.
Since November 15, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, the epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate - the daily incidence regularly breaks records, the intensive care units are on the verge of being overloaded with COVID-19 patients.