Austria Registers First Death From Coronavirus - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A 69-year-old man from Vienna has become the first victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Austria, the Austria Press Agency (APA) reported on Thursday.

The man returned to Vienna from Italy and had other diseases. He died on Thursday night at the Kaiser Franz Josef Hospital.

In connection with the coronavirus, hospitals in Vienna imposed restrictions, in particular, banning visits to patients.

According to the latest data from the Austrian Health Ministry, 5,869 tests for coronavirus were conducted, and 302 of them returned positive. Four patients have already recovered.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Prior to that, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced restrictive measures to stop the spread of the disease in the country, including an entry ban for those arriving from Italy without a medical certificate confirming the absence of coronavirus, as well as a ban on mass events involving more than 500 people outdoors and more than 100 people indoors until early April.

Classes at universities have been suspended and replaced by distance learning when possible, a similar measure will be introduced in schools beginning on March 16. Employers are encouraged to allow employees to work at home. The country has banned the landing of all aircraft from Italy and train traffic from Italy to Austria has been halted. The foreign ministry is engaged in the return of Austrians from the affected regions.

In addition, the chancellor called on the public to limit social contacts. The health minister, Rudolf Anschober, added that over the next couple of weeks, people should avoid shaking hands, limit shopping activities and refrain from partying.

