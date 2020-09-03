Austria reports biggest daily spike in COVID-19 cases since early April

Austria on Thursday reported 403 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since April 3

VIENNA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Austria on Thursday reported 403 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since April 3.

With 3,466 active cases at present, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 28,372 as of Thursday morning, according to the Health Ministry.

There are currently 161 people in hospital for coronavirus treatment, four more than Wednesday, while the number of patients in intensive care has fallen from 30 to 29, it said. A total of 735 people have died in connection with COVID-19.

More than half of the daily new cases were reported in the capital.

One reason for this should be that tests are being carried out in Vienna twice as much as in the previous month and much more tightly than elsewhere, according to local media.

On Friday, the government will present the coronavirus "traffic light" system, which should clarify situations in each state and district across the Alpine republic.

As Health Minister Rudi Anschober explained on Tuesday, the risk analysis would not only focus on the number of infections, but also assess the number of tests, cluster management and situation of the health system.

"We want to put ourselves on a broad basis," said the minister.