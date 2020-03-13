UrduPoint.com
Austrian OBB Suspends Railway Traffic With Slovakia, Czech Republic Over COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:48 PM

The Austrian OBB train operator announced on Friday that it was suspending railway traffic with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Austrian OBB train operator announced on Friday that it was suspending railway traffic with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced restrictive measures to stop the spread of the disease in the country, including an entry ban for those arriving from Italy without a medical certificate confirming the absence of coronavirus. In addition, the country banned the landing of all aircraft from Italy, and train traffic from Italy to Austria was also halted.

"Due to the current situation train service from and to Czech Republic is temporarily suspended from 14.

03.2020, 0.00 am onward," the operator said, adding that railway traffic with Slovakia is also suspended beginning on Friday.

The company added that tickets from and to Slovakia, as well as Italy and Poland "for journeys until 03.04.2020 can be canceled for free at the ticket office."

As of Friday, Slovakia has recorded seven cases of the disease, and the Czech Republic has confirmed over 90 cases. Meanwhile, more than 400 people have been infected with the virus in Austria, according to the national Health Ministry.

