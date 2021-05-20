Authorised vaccines effective against all known Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe chief

Authorised Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all known variants, including the one fuelling the current wave in India, the Europe director of the World Health Organization said on Thursday

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Authorised Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all known variants, including the one fuelling the current wave in India, the Europe director of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines," Kluge said, adding that all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.