UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorised Vaccines Effective Against All Known Covid-19 Variants: WHO Europe Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

Authorised vaccines effective against all known Covid-19 variants: WHO Europe chief

Authorised Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all known variants, including the one fuelling the current wave in India, the Europe director of the World Health Organization said on Thursday

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Authorised Covid-19 vaccines are effective against all known variants, including the one fuelling the current wave in India, the Europe director of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines," Kluge said, adding that all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.

Related Topics

India World Europe Same All

Recent Stories

Establishment Div notifies transfer, posting of hi ..

5 minutes ago

Japan records highest jump in exports in over a de ..

5 minutes ago

Bus Accident Kills 13, Injures 32 in Pakistan - Re ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine to Hold Military Parade August 24 to Mark ..

6 minutes ago

Good news for cricket fans: PSL 6th edition is hap ..

37 minutes ago

N.Irish leader denounces prospect of Brexit violen ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.