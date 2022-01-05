UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Ensure Dengue Spray In Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:23 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi, Dr Ehsan Ghani on Wednesday directed all the Deputy District Health Officers of Rawalpindi District to ensure dengue spray in all public and private schools before end of winter vacations and remove all potential breeding sites of dengue larvae

In an official letter, he said that the spray work should be completed two days before reopening of all educational institutions and ensure proper ventilation to end the harmful effects of the spray.

The school administration should be instructed to clean all the furniture six hours before opening of schools and commencement of classes.

The instructions have been issued in the light of the orders of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue Control and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

