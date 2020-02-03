UrduPoint.com
Availability Of Diagnostic Kits At National Institute Of Health To Help Avoid Cornavirus Induced Panic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:25 PM

The Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) has appreciated availability of diagnostic tests at National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan (MMIDSP) has appreciated availability of diagnostic tests at National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

Senior doctors and microbiologists representing the organization in a joint statement here on Monday said the suspected coronavirus cases can now be confirmed.

"This should not be considered a sign of spreading epidemic," said Dr. Bushra Jamil, MMIDSP President and an expert in treating infectious diseases at Aga Khan University Hospital.

Dr. Summaiya Nizamuddin (SKMCH), the General Secretary and Dr. Sunil Dodani (SIUT), the Treasurer of the society mentioned that since the number of influenza cases was currently high therefore it was important to differentiate 2019 nCoV from influenza as management of the two is also different.

"We strongly urge media and social media users to avoid creating panic and confusion, respect the privacy of infected individuals and only share information from reliable sources, said the MMIDP officials.

They reiterated that possibility of Coronavirus infection must be considered in patients with fever, cough, shortness of breath and also among those who may have travelled to China during the last 14 days OR may have contact with infected patient within the last 14 days.

It was also emphasized that presently, there is no vaccination available and the "Treatment" is mainly supportive.

Some antivirals which may be effective in management, are available in Pakistan, they said adding that good infection prevention strategies are crucial in preventing infection propagation through communities.

MMIDSP, they said strongly recommends frequent washing of hands (before eating or cooking, after using the restroom and when soiled).

Avoiding touching of eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands was said to be equally important coupled with good cough etiquette (i.e cough on your sleeve or use a tissue paper or cloth to cover your mouth) and also proper disposal of used tissue paper in bins.

Refrain from spitting in surroundings and proper use of waste bins; avoiding close contact with people with respiratory illnesses besides wearing face masks for limited protection was also recommended.

"The mask is only effective if you refrain from touching your nose and mouth," Prof. Jamil.

