Aviation Division Ensures Elaborate Screening Measures At Airports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

The Aviation Division, in collaboration with health ministry, has placed elaborate screening measures at all the country airports soon after the outbreak of coronavirus in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division, in collaboration with health ministry, has placed elaborate screening measures at all the country airports soon after the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

In line with the government strategy, five new thermal body scanners had recently been installed at major airports of the country to automatically detect the body temperature of passengers. "Each thermal scanner costs around $50,000 .more such scanners will be arriving soon," a senior official told APP.

After installation of the scanners, he said, there would be no need of using thermal guns manually. "These all arrangements are of Ministry of Health. We are just facilitating them.

" He said special health desks were operating at international arrival lounges where a doctor and paramedical staff performed screening of passengers round-the-clock.

Besides, isolation rooms had been set up for the patient, if someone found inflicted with the virus, for onward shifting to the designated hospitals for treatment.

As per the precautionary measures, all airport staff was wearing face masks and hand gloves, while the glass-walls of the immigration desks at Islamabad International Airport had been further elevated.

Last week, an emergency control room had also been established at the Aviation Division for round-the-clock coordination in carrying out the anti-virus activities.

