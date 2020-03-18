UrduPoint.com
Awami National Party (ANP) Suspends Activities In Wake Of Coronavirus Threats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Awami National Party (ANP) suspends activities in wake of coronavirus threats

Awami National Party (ANP) here Wednesday announced to suspend all its political activities till April 5th, in the wake of threats of coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) here Wednesday announced to suspend all its political activities till April 5th, in the wake of threats of coronavirus spread.

General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain while announcing suspension of political activities said all workers and leaders of ANP are directed to suspend political activities in a bid to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said general public should also limit their political activity to avoid being infected or causing infection to others. No political gathering would be arranged during the hazardous period, he said.

Mian Iftikhar also stressed upon party workers to assist people in prevention from the coronavirus infection. New guidelines with regard to the current situation would soon be announced for party workers, he added.

