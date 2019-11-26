Awareness against pneumonia stressed

UrduPoint.com
The doctors here Tuesday underscored the need for creation of awareness against pneumonia disease to protect children from this fatal disease during winter season

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The doctors here Tuesday underscored the need for creation of awareness against pneumonia disease to protect children from this fatal disease during winter season.

Senior Dr Nawab Ahmed told APP that pneumonia was a serious disease mostly hit children during winter season and urged parents to keep their children warms with additional sweaters and jackets.

He said people of Astore should take care of their health as well as children during winter season and should cover them with warm clothes.

Dr Nawab said more than 200 patients were being examined on daily basis with complaints of cough, flue and coldness, saying pneumonia was a salient killer and care, prevention was better than treatment.

He said media's role was important for education and creation of awareness among masses about this fatal disease.

