Awareness Campaign Against AIDS To Start From Nov 20: Dr Afzal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:18 PM

Provincial Chief of AIDS Control Programme, Dr Afzal Khan Zarkon on Friday said that the awareness campaign against acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) would be launched from November 20 till December 1, across Balochistan to prevent such diseases through creating information among public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Chief of AIDS Control Programme, Dr Afzal Khan Zarkon on Friday said that the awareness campaign against acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) would be launched from November 20 till December 1, across Balochistan to prevent such diseases through creating information among public.

He said measures were being taken to control AIDS which numbers of AIDS patients have been increased in Balochistan due to lack of precautionary measures. Dr Afzal Khan Zarkon expressed these views while addressing at meeting of Balochistan AIDS Control Program network. Officials of relevant departments, Non-government organizations (NGOs) and scholars attended the meeting.

The meeting has decided that awareness campaign against AIDS will be started from November 20 till December 1 across Balochistan in which several activities will be organized so that awareness about AIDS prevention could be created among public.

In this regard, a high-level meeting would be held on November 14 at Marcy Corps Office to finalize activities for the ten-day campaign in connection with World AIDS Day, said in the meeting.

On the occasion, Dr, Afzal Zarkon informed that human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS have found in 50 pregnant women during current year, said three patients of AIDS have found after conducting tests of 20,000 people in Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Nasirababd and Sibi in last month with the cooperation of UNICEF and AIDS Control Programme.

Meanwhile, 365 prisoners were checked by screening test at Gadani Jail where 36 of them HIV/AIDS were found, he added.

Dr Afzal urged all segment of society to play their role for elimination of HIV and AIDS from the province.

