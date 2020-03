Awareness campaign against coronavirus continue

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness campaign about preventive measures against coronavirus continued in the district.

In this regard, Special Advisor to CM Punjab on sports Malik Umar Farooq in his supervision distributed pamphlets among citizen in Dijkot.

He said the Punjab government had taken all preventive measures against the virus.

"We can save ourselves by adopting preventive measures from the virus", he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain visited public transport stands and distributed pamphlets among citizens.