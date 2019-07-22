UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign Against Thalassaemia Begins In City

An awareness campaign has been started against thalassaemia by Frontier Foundation NGO to make the province free from this fatal disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :An awareness campaign has been started against thalassaemia by Frontier Foundation NGO to make the province free from this fatal disease.

Chairman Frontier Foundation, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem told a meeting that teams have been constituted to create awareness among masses against the disease.

He said legislation was required for thalassaemia test before marriages and admissions in educational institutes in order to prevent the disease.

Haleem said 36,000 patients were being provided free of cost treatment per year in three centres of Peshawar, Kohat and Swat costing Rs50 million besides providing free blood to blood cancer patients in public and private sectors hospitals.

He said efforts was accelerated to establish a major thallassaemia hospital in Peshawar at a cost of Rs2.50 billion. The Central and Provincial Governments besides philanthropists are being contacted for donations for construction of the hospital.

