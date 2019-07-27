UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign Imperative To Control Dengue: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

Awareness campaign imperative to control dengue: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo Saturday said a strong awareness campaign was imperative to control dengue properly

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo Saturday said a strong awareness campaign was imperative to control dengue properly.

He ordered for holding walks and displaying banners in streets, markets and at all other public places to create awareness about the reasons for spread of dengue.

He was presiding over a special meeting of Emergency Response Committee, which was also attended by chief executive officer health, deputy director Social Welfare Department, representatives of education, health and other departments.

The DC said that everyone should ensure cleanliness of rooftops of their houses during the rainy season.

Later, an awareness walk was organised under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

