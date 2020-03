Awareness campaign launched to prevent spread of coronavirus

The district administration has launched awareness campaign to educate masses on coronavirus-related issues and distributed masks among citizens

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched awareness campaign to educate masses on coronavirus-related issues and distributed masks among citizens.

The campaign has been launched on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Saadat Hassan where Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Masuad Jan distributed masks in Kumbar Bazaar.

People advised to adopt precautionary measures, frequently wash hands and avoid visiting public places.

The assistant commissioner said that district administration would utilize all available resources to stop spread of coronavirus with cooperation of masses.