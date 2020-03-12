Awareness, healthy lifestyle can help reduce rising number of Kidney patients: Neurologist says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Leading neurologist Thursday on 'World Kidney Day' stressed upon the need to spread more public awareness about kidney-related diseases and preventive measures as the chronic kidney disease (CKD) is rapidly growing due to late diagnosis, high volume of kidney stone disease, high blood pressure and stressful lifestyles.

The World Kidney Day was first celebrated in 2006, as many as 66 countries came together to commemorate the importance of kidneys and to raise awareness of the impact of kidney-related diseases and health problems associated with it, Assistant Prof Neurology Dr Muhammad Ali said.

This year's theme is 'Kidney health for everyone everywhere from prevention to detection and equitable access to care', he mentioned.

Around 600 million persons worldwide have some form of kidney damage, he highlighted.

Dr also stressed the need for creating public awareness about kidney donation and other organs as kidney patients die on average every day just due to scarcity of donors but transplant of Kidney is better and welcoming option as compared to costly treatment of dialysis.

The only treatment to end disease is either kidney transplantation or dialysis, he said adding that due to its high cost 80 to 90 percent people die without treatment.

He emphasized upon engaging the imams of mosques and youth in the awareness campaign over deceased donor organ transplantation.

Many types of kidney diseases can be prevented, delayed or kept under control when appropriate prevention measures are in place, he said, adding, physical activity is important as well.

He said world Kidney day is marked every year to raise public awareness about kidney diseases, their prevention and emerging new treatments to improve kidney health.

The main objective of holding this day is to make the people aware about the importance and function of kidneys, the diagnosis of kidney diseases, methods of prompt treatment and most of all prevention of kidney diseases by informing and educating the masses, he added.

He said that kidney diseases are curable and patients can be recovered with early diagnosis and proper treatment.

Kidneys are one of the most essential and important organs of the human body. Kidney perform various functions which are detrimental to your health, Dr explained, adding, Kidneys act as a filter when they remove waste and water from the blood in your body and are also tasked with the function to balance chemicals in your body as well as release hormones.

Dr said the main reason for kidney diseases is high blood pressure and diabetes, in addition to unhygienic market food.

Those who drink two and a half liters of water daily, walk regularly and refrain from smoking can protect their kidneys, he confirmed.

According to expert, consuming plenty of fluids decreases the risk of developing chronic kidney disease to a considerable extent, helping kidneys remove sodium, urea and toxins from the body."