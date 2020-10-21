Awareness on blood donation urges

Speakers in a gathering, stressed the need of raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassaemia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers in a gathering, stressed the need of raising awareness about blood donation and screening of intending couples before marriage for thalassaemia.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with the collaboration of Regional Blood Center (RBC) Sukkur on Wednesday arranged the ceremony where certificates were awarded to active blood donors and shields to principals who arranged maximum number of blood bags during camps at their colleges.