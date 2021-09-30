Awareness on strengthening immunity held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) and Pakistan Railways (PR) on Thursday organized an awareness camp on 'Strengthening Immunity' here at Railway Headquarters.

According to official sources,PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that teams comprising nutritionists were providing guidance to people about boosting immunity against various diseases with the help of quality diet.

He said, "free diet charts are also being provided to people who are suffering from different diseases".

Rafaqat Ali said that information was being provided about various foods which were helpful to manage reduced platelets due to dengue.

The awareness camp was created to highlight the importance of consuming healthy diet to deal with coronavirus and dengue, he added.

PR Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen said that it was need of the hour to raise awareness among people regarding healthy diet."Immunity can be enhanced through following proper diet plans",she added.

She appreciated the approach of consuming quality diet to control the spread of various diseases.