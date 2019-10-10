Awareness seminar on breast cancer held at Islamia University

(@FahadShabbir)

Breast cancer is the leading female cancer in the world resulting in about 500,000 deaths each year and is also common cancer of Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Breast cancer is the leading female cancer in the world resulting in about 500,000 deaths each year and is also common cancer of Pakistan

It is 100 percent curable if detected at early stage. There is a need to educate females especially of the younger age group for early detection and thus avoid complication of late detection.

This was highlighted during a cancer awareness session at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The speakers said that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women around the world.

Unfortunately Pakistan is the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia. Due to the lack of awareness of breast cancer in Pakistan this treatable disease is usually detected at advanced stage when nothing can turn the course of disease.

We cannot rely or wait for others to take up this issue seriously. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Mamuna Ghani, Dean Faculty of Arts said that we are organizing breast cancer awareness session for female students to raise awareness and hope students will join us to help educate women on how they can reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.

Dr. Hamid Khan, Regional Director, Shukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center thanked Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor for organizing seminar at University.