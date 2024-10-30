Awareness seminar on breast cancer held for rural women

Rural Health Center Putwar Bala here on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on breast cancer in connection with breast cancer awareness month to educate rural women about detection and treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Rural Health Center Putwar Bala here on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on breast cancer in connection with breast cancer awareness month to educate rural women about detection and treatment.

District Health Officials, including Dr Feroz Shah, Dr Muhammad Atif, Dr Mamoon and Dr Khalid Yousaf, joined forces with Alkhidmat Hospital Peshawar’s breast care team, comprising Dr Shahid Ullah Breast Surgeon, Dr Kainat General Surgeon, and Dr Shafaq Radiologist.

Dr Mir Karim Shah, Medical Superintendent of RHC Putwar Bala, addressing on the occasion emphasized the importance of breast cancer awareness for early detection and saving lives.

The key speaker of the seminar Dr Shahid Ullah stressed the need for rural women’s awareness on early breast cancer detection for prompt treatment.

Dr Kainat discussed breast cancer stages, routine examinations, and referral pathways while Dr Feroz Shah District Deputy Health Officer Peshawar praised RHC Putwar Bala’s initiative and announced district-wide awareness sessions.

In his closing remarks, Dr Mir Karim Shah thanked the participants and offered free screening services for the community, adding that “the seminar aligns with our commitment to universal health coverage and Primary health care services.”