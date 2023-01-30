Awareness seminar on Cervical Cancer held at LINAR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar on Cervical Cancer in women was held on Monday at Larkana Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (LINAR) Cancer Hospital here.

In developed countries, Cervical Cancer disease has been eliminated by 70%, but in Pakistan, a large number of women are still suffering from cervical cancer.

January 2023 is being celebrated as Cervical Cancer Awareness month among women globally by the World Health Organization(WHO).

In this regard, awareness seminar was attended by the by the Director, LINAR, Proffessor Abdul Samad Sheikh, Head of Oncology Dr. Iram Naz, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, Dr. Abdul Khaliq Tunio, Dr. Abdul Ghani Sheikh, Dr. Akhtar Chandio, Dr. Akram Langaha, Dr. Hafeezullah Soomro, Lady doctors and nurses of Shaikh Zayed Women's Hospital Larkana and other hospitals.

Addressing the seminar, Director LINARDr. Abdul Samad Sheikh, Prof. Iram Naz and Dr.

Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh said that ovarian cancer in women is not only treatable but also preventable with proper vaccination, while in the developed countries of the world, with timely treatment and complete awareness, this disease has been eliminated by 70%.

They said that a large number of women in Pakistan are suffering from this disease and more than 5000 women are suffering from this disease every year in the country due to lack of proper awareness.

The speakers also said that to prevent this disease, girls and women between the ages of 16 and 30 should be vaccinated, while women over the age of 30 should have a pap smear test if they are suffering from this disease, so that they can be treated well in time.

They said that many lives can be saved with timely awareness and treatment about cervical cancer, so there is adire need to inform women about this disease, especially in rural areas where education is almost nil, they added.