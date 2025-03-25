Awareness seminar on TB held

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, a grand seminar was organized at the District Health Hall under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Sarah Safdar on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, a grand seminar was organized at the District Health Hall under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Sarah Safdar on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Director of Health Services Sargodha Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz as the guest of honor, and Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Vice President of PMA Punjab, as the chief guest.

The event was organized by Dr. Tariq Hassan and Dr. Ayesha Wajid, Director DHDC.

Following the seminar, a large number of healthcare workers, particularly Lady Health Supervisors and Lady Health Workers, participated in a walk led by the esteemed guests.

Addressing the seminar and walk participants, Dr. Sarah Safdar, Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Waris Farooka, Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Dr. Tariq Hassan, and Dr. Ayesha Wajid emphasized that although TB is an ancient and contagious disease, it is 100% curable.

They highlighted that free TB diagnostic tests are available in all government hospitals and select private hospitals in Sargodha. Additionally, the Punjab government provides free medication for six months to TB patients.

The speakers also mentioned that Sargodha hosts a specialized center for drug-resistant TB, benefiting patients from across the division. The experts stressed the importance of public awareness and cooperation in eradicating TB.

They urged individuals experiencing persistent cough for over two weeks, mild fever, gradual weight loss, blood in phlegm, chest pain, or difficulty breathing to get their sputum tested at nearby government hospitals free of cost.

The speakers reaffirmed their commitment to controlling TB and expressed optimism that with public support, Sargodha can successfully combat the disease by 2030.