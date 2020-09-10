Awareness session about anti-polio drive held at shelter home

An awareness session about anti-polio drive was held at shelter home (Panagah) near general bus stand here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An awareness session about anti-polio drive was held at shelter home (Panagah) near general bus stand here on Thursday.

The session was jointly organized by district health authority and district transport department for providing awareness to common man about anti-polio drive which is starting in the district from September 21.

Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain, DDHO Dr Attaul Monam, Assistant Administrator Rana Habibullah and others highlighted the importance of anti-polio vaccination.

The RTA Secretary said that every child upto 5 years of age should be administered anti-polio drop to save them from crippling disease.

He asked the administration of the general bus stand thatno bus should be left the stand without administering anti-poliodrop to children in the bus.