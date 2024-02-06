Awareness session held on heart health

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 11:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Maroof Cardiovascular Center on Tuesday organized a comprehensive healthy lifestyle and heart health awareness session in collaboration with Mari Petroleum Company.

The event aimed to raise awareness about heart health and empower individuals to adopt healthier lifestyle choices.

The session, held at Mari Petroleum Company premises, attracted a significant turnout, with approximately 70 staff participating in person, in addition to 40 joining virtually via Zoom.

Dr. Omar Idrees Mufti, Head of Maroof Cardiovascular Center, said that Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

The leading risk factors for CVD and stroke are high blood pressure, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and second hand smoke exposure, obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity

Dr Omar emphasized the importance of adopting a Mediterranean diet, engaging in regular physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day, even though activities such as brisk walking, and quitting smoking.

Dr. Omar highlighted the significance of regular blood pressure and blood sugar checks, particularly in the morning, as vital preventive measures against CVDs.

The interactive session provided attendees with valuable information and practical tips for maintaining heart health and reducing the risk of heart-related complications.

In the question answer session, Dr Omar advised participants to reduce the intake of deep-fried items, particularly avoiding the reuse of frying oil during the upcoming month of Ramzan.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the session, emphasizing the need for such initiatives to be conducted more frequently in the community.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Maroof Int’l Hospital to promote heart health awareness and empower people to lead healthier lives," said Lt. Col. Dr. Shahid Rasheed of Mari Petroleum.

"By providing education and guidance on preventive measures, we aim to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases and improve the overall well-being of our community," reiterated Dr. Shahid.

More Stories From Health