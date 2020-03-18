UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Session On Coronavirus Held In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Awareness session on Coronavirus held in Rawalpindi

A public awareness session to combat coronavirus was held at Women Development Centre of Social Welfare Department here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A public awareness session to combat coronavirus was held at Women Development Centre of Social Welfare Department here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Social Welfare Akram Mirza said that it was threatening that coronavirus cases had been increasing in Pakistan adding it was imperative to adopt precautionary measures for the protection of lives from the pandemic .

He said that social welfare organizations should coordinate with the community heads and organize awareness sessions.

The AD also briefed about the guidelines issued by the Punjab government for the protection of coronavirus.

The session was attended by the members of social welfare organizations and officers of social welfare department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 5i the best choice of Pakistani youth

39 seconds ago

UAE banks&#039; assets hit AED3.095 trillion in Fe ..

1 minute ago

ADB announces $ 6.5b package to developing countri ..

6 minutes ago

Japan to Revoke Visas Already Issued to Most Europ ..

2 minutes ago

Social Welfare dept accelerates awareness activiti ..

2 minutes ago

More than 850 million students worldwide not at sc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.