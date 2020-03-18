Awareness session on Coronavirus held in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A public awareness session to combat coronavirus was held at Women Development Centre of Social Welfare Department here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Social Welfare Akram Mirza said that it was threatening that coronavirus cases had been increasing in Pakistan adding it was imperative to adopt precautionary measures for the protection of lives from the pandemic .

He said that social welfare organizations should coordinate with the community heads and organize awareness sessions.

The AD also briefed about the guidelines issued by the Punjab government for the protection of coronavirus.

The session was attended by the members of social welfare organizations and officers of social welfare department.