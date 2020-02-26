(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GB-EPA (environmental protection agency)in collaboration with Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA) GB Chapter organized Awareness Session on Preventive steps to control Corona Virus infection at Family Health Planing Hospital Jutial, Gilgit

The session was focused on raising awareness among health care officials though hands on training on proper hand washing steps,removal of gloves and safe disposal of infectious waste.

On the occasion,Director EPA Shazad Shegri said "This is the simplest approach to preventing the spread of infections and needs to be incorporated into the culture of the organization."Surgical team personnel should wash their arms and forearms before a procedure.